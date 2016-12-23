Vision to open PNG subsidiary

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:22PM A SPSE market announcement issued today said Vision Investment Ltd has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Vision Homecentres Ltd in PNG after receiving the requisite approvals from the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

The PNG subsidiary is expected to start operations no later than February 2017 after a long-term lease was signed to secure a retail outlet in the highly preferred retailing complex at Waigani, PNG.

The company says the business prospects for PNG remain positive despite the economic challenges currently being faced.