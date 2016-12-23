Fiji Time: 8:02 PM on Friday 23 December

Vision to open PNG subsidiary

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Friday, December 23, 2016

Update: 3:22PM A SPSE market announcement issued today said Vision Investment Ltd has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Vision Homecentres Ltd in PNG after receiving the requisite approvals from the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

The PNG subsidiary is expected to start operations no later than February 2017 after a long-term lease was signed to secure a retail outlet in the highly preferred retailing complex at Waigani, PNG.

The company says the business prospects for PNG remain positive despite the economic challenges currently being faced.








Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

