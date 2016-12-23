FRU should sort out admin problems

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:01PM THE Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) should sort out their administration problems when it comes to dealing with the welfare of overseas contracted players.

At the same time, players were advised to seek advice from the FRU before they engaged themselves to a contract.

Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) CEO Lorraine Mar made those remarks in response to the ongoing issue of the exploitation of players by overseas clubs.

"While we feel for these players, I think it's a problem that the Rugby Union needs to sort out, but also the responsibility is also on the players themselves to seek advice before they undertake any of these contracts," Mar said.