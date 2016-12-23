Fiji-based insurance firm adopts a school

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:55PM LIFE Insurance Corporation of India (LICI) today took a step forward to adopt a school affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

LICI general manager Sanjay Dayal handed over a cheque of $40,000 to the Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum to adopt Fulton Primary School in Ra.

The Adopt a School Program is an initiative that was launched by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama following Severe TC Winston.

Government has allocated $135million for the rebuilding of schools that were affected.

In receiving the cheque, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum thanked LICI for the timely and generous donation.

He said the donation was an investment in our children's future because they were the future leaders of our country.