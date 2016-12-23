Fiji Time: 3:09 PM on Friday 23 December

Bus services normalise up north

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, December 23, 2016

Update: 2:50PM VILLAGERS along Savusavu, Labasa, Seaqaqa and other places were able to receive normal bus services as operations resumed today.

The Fiji Roads Authority has continued with its road works around affected places in the Northern Division today.

The authority has fixed up potholes, cleared landslide debris on the road, refilling and they even fixed the bridge approaches that were washed away during the heavy rain.

Fiji Bus Operators Association (FBOA) president Parmod Chand said bus companies in the Northern Division had resumed their bus services and were ready to serve members of the public.

"We are thankful to the FRA for their remarkable work in fixing up the roads and they never wasted a single day in fixing up our roads and maintaining its standard," Mr Chand said.








