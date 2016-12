/ Front page / News

Update: 2:44PM SOME areas in Nadi will be without water this afternoon.

According to the Water Authority of Fiji, residents of Nasau, Tifui Road, part of Meiguniah, Indris Rd and Ali Brothers Rd will experience water supply disruptions between 2pm and 6pm.

The authority stated the disruption was a result of a burst main before Manhao Hotel near the Nadi Back Road.

Affected residents are advised to use water wisely for immediate needs during the temporary disruption.