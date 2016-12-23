150k pocket calendars for students Fiji-wide

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FHHJV manager Health and Safety John Tinsely hands over the pocket calendars to the Principal Education Officer for Primary Schools, Marika Baleca. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:40PM FIJI'S Ministry of Education received 150,000 pocket calendars yesterday from Fulton Hogan Hiways to be distributed to school children around Fiji.

Principal Education Officer for Primary Schools Marika Baleca said the 2017 calendar was not only a useful reference to public holidays for the children, but it carried a timetable that would allow them to program their studies.

He said most importantly, the road safety rules was a constant reminder to the children to walk safely.

Fulton Hogan Hiway's manager Health and Safety John Tinsley, while presenting the calendars on behalf of the 300 employees of Fulton Hogan Hiways, said they were produced as a useful aid to not only help children plan their school week, but also as a reminder of everyday dangers that they faced as pedestrians.

Mr Baleca thanked Fulton Hogan Hiways not only for the work they were doing on Fiji roads, but for the concern they showed for its children in producing this calendar.