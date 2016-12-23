Light vehicles only at Kasavu

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A landslide along the Kings road at Kasavu after the heavy rain in the last few days. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 2:37PM THE Kasavu slip in Tailevu has taken a great portion of the road and it isn't wide enough to allow larger vehicles, including heavy goods vehicles, buses and carriers through at the moment.

This was confirmed this morning in a situation report by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA).

The FRA states that only light vehicles with five tonnes gross maximum weight are allowed at this point in time with only one vehicle passing at a time.

This is expected to cause traffic journey time delays and is preventing the delivery of other heavy goods and services, including bus passenger services.