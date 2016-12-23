Fiji Time: 2:58 PM on Friday 23 December

Seven robbery suspects to appear in court

KALESI MELE
Friday, December 23, 2016

Update: 11:56AM SEVEN men alleged to be involved in separate robberies over the past few weeks will appear at the Nadi Magistrates Court this afternoon.

One accused will appear for his alleged involvement in a robbery at the Nalovo Service Station.

Four will be produced in court on the charge of robbery with violence for their involvement in a robbery of a supermarket at Wailoaloa, Nadi, on Monday while another two men are charged with aggravated robbery and theft for allegedly stealing a generator which was later recovered.








