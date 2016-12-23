PM rates youth ministry implementation achievement

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:50AM THE Monitoring and Evaluation Unit of the Implementation and Co-ordinating Office (ICO) of the Office the Prime Minister rated the Youth and Sports Ministry's Implementation Performance rate to 98 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2015.

This was revealed by the 2015 Ministry of Youth and Sports Annual Report that was submitted to the Standing Committee that was chaired by parliamentarian Viam Pillay in Suva last Thursday.

Results from the outcome achievement for the year 2015 that contributed to their overall achievement indicated their sports development programs scored an achievement percentage rate of 19 per cent.

"Just 1 per cent shy of their benchmark percentage rating of 20 per cent."

Youth and Sports Ministry's permanent secretary Allison Burchell stated in the report that they handed over several playing fields through their sports development program and they supported the national teams? participation at most international events.