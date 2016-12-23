Fiji Time: 1:14 PM on Friday 23 December

Fee waiver for one month

Shayal Devi
Friday, December 23, 2016

THE Local Government Ministry has issued a one- month fee waiver for market vendors and taxi and carrier operators in Rakiraki.

Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar made the announcement while visiting Rakiraki on Wednesday.

Mr Kumar said the move was made to help vendors who were recovering from the impact of flooding in the town this week.

"In regards to the market vendors, we are trying to assist our market vendors in terms of waiving their stall fees for a month," he said.

"We will then review this process. We are doing the same for our taxi and carrier base operators and there will be no charge for its use this month."

The business community has been given time to pay their business licences for the new year.

"Normally, the business community had to pay their business licence within a month, but we will extend that to six months to give them time," said Mr Kumar.

"All in all Rakiraki has suffered the worst and I have been told by the people that this is the first time they have witnessed such a flooding and some of them were shocked and surprised to see the level of water in the main town."

Mr Kumar said the waiver of fees was only for Rakiraki because it was the only municipal market affected by flooding.

"They were affected during (Severe) Tropical Cyclone Winston and I have talked to the market vendors and they have asked for this assistance."








