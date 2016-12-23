Fiji Time: 1:17 PM on Friday 23 December

Bridge construction to start next year

Shayal Devi
Friday, December 23, 2016

COMMUTERS using the Rakiraki bridge, situated opposite the Penang Sugar Mill, can now look forward to improved facilities after the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) awarded a successful tender to a contractor this year.

The bridge has been an issue of concern for Rakiraki residents for some time now.

Transport Minister Parveen Kumar said the FRA had finished issuing a tender for the construction of the bridge.

"From April next year construction will start on this bridge and this is the directive by the Prime Minister in regards to this bridge," he said.

"This is for the people of Rakiraki and I know that there have been a lot of issues with regards to this bridge. The piles have been ordered and the construction will start next year."

According to Mr Kumar, FRA is aiming to complete the project by October next year.








