CWMH awards staff

MORE than 30 staff members from various departments of Suva's Colonial War Memorial Hospital were acknowledged for their work throughout the year at the hospital's annual awards night earlier this week.

Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar commended the staff members for their efforts and said they had overcome major hurdles, such as the natural disasters experienced in the country.

"This event provides an opportune time to look back and reflect on the challenges and achievements that have been made on an individual level (and) that contributed towards the services of the ministry," she said.

"This year, as a team, you have persevered to reach out and serve with dedication and diligence as such on the individual basis.

"There are outstanding achievers who have aspired to perform beyond the expected and as such they truly deserve to be acknowledged and formally recognised for their achievements.

"This is also an occasion to celebrate the achievements of your team because the success of any organisation is derived through unity and diversity."

Ms Akbar acknowledged the staff members who were part of the Emergency Operations Team that were working with the National Disaster Management Office.

"We would also like to thank the health staff who have been part of the team based at the Ministry of Health headquarters working with the DISMAC team to co-ordinate the information and assistance required in terms of the health services. We also thank all our health staff in the divisions and districts who have rendered their valuable support to families in this time of need."