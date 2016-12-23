Holiday plans change

/ Front page / News

THE adverse weather early this week has forced some families to rearrange their Christmas plans.

Shalini Kumar of Suva, who came to visit her parents at Valebasoga in Labasa, said she would now have to change her Christmas plans.

"I am really desperate to go home to my husband and son who will be waiting for me at home but the weather has changed it all and now I have to spend this Christmas with my parents," she said.

Mrs Kumar said she was happy to spend Christmas with her parents, but she would love to have her husband and son with her.

"Christmas means family and without your loved ones there is no meaning to Christmas, but at the same time we cannot argue with nature," she said.

"I hope to greet the new year in Suva, but now we can only wait and hope that the situation goes back to normal and everyone can travel on a normal schedule again."

Radiniceva Tagimuri of Tuatua in Labasa said she was to have left for Suva last week, but now she had to stay because of the weather.

"I was supposed to travel to the West this week and the change in the weather just made it clear to me that I will have to stay back and spend Christmas here," she said.

Mosese Labaivalu shared the same sentiments.

"Our family was supposed to have a reunion in Suva this Christmas, but we are still stuck here and we cannot change the situation faced by the whole nation. The only thing we can do now is adjust our travelling schedule," he said.