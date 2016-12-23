Fiji Time: 1:17 PM on Friday 23 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Carols for inmates

Ruci Vakamino
Friday, December 23, 2016

INMATES at the Vaturekuka corrections facility in Labasa witnessed the joyful singing of Christmas carols as the 64-member Nawailevu Methodist Church Choir paid a surprise visit.

Dressed in bright yellow and orange, the choir sang 16 carols and inmates clapped and cheered, showing their appreciation of Wednesday's visit. After every song, inmates were heard shouting 'vinaka! vinaka!' followed by a lot of clapping and laughter.

Deputy Commissioner of Corrections Joe Kulinidilo said this was the first time for choirs to be allowed into prison premises to sing carols.

"It is a community engagement program under the Yellow Ribbon concept aimed at bridging the gap between the inmates and the community," he said.

"It brings their families closer to them and reflects the love and the care from the members of the communities to those under the care of the Fiji Corrections Service. Bringing the community to the corrections facilities is a Christmas gift in itself to the inmates. The Fiji Corrections Service hopes to have this as an annual event."

Choir conductor and lay preacher Samuela Sigatokacake said they practised for two months prior to their visit.

"We came today to visit the inmates and we are glad we have done what we came to do," he said.

Upon leaving, the choir and other church members who accompanied them to the prison left behind bundles of root crops.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Crash Kills 2
  2. Parties up in arms
  3. Floods draw mixed reactions in town
  4. $55k stationery for island schools
  5. Villagers 'scared' to return
  6. 7s team concern
  7. Families forced to seek refuge with relatives
  8. PM briefed
  9. Akbar: Priority on OHS compliance
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F: Nausori hospital relocated temporarily Monday (19 Dec)
  2. Landslide sweeps homes to sea Sunday (18 Dec)
  3. Boy cheats death Saturday (17 Dec)
  4. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  5. Prepare for water cuts Monday (19 Dec)
  6. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  7. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  8. TD04 over Viti Levu, moving south east Monday (19 Dec)
  9. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)
  10. Delai graduates Thursday (22 Dec)