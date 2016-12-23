Carols for inmates

/ Front page / News

INMATES at the Vaturekuka corrections facility in Labasa witnessed the joyful singing of Christmas carols as the 64-member Nawailevu Methodist Church Choir paid a surprise visit.

Dressed in bright yellow and orange, the choir sang 16 carols and inmates clapped and cheered, showing their appreciation of Wednesday's visit. After every song, inmates were heard shouting 'vinaka! vinaka!' followed by a lot of clapping and laughter.

Deputy Commissioner of Corrections Joe Kulinidilo said this was the first time for choirs to be allowed into prison premises to sing carols.

"It is a community engagement program under the Yellow Ribbon concept aimed at bridging the gap between the inmates and the community," he said.

"It brings their families closer to them and reflects the love and the care from the members of the communities to those under the care of the Fiji Corrections Service. Bringing the community to the corrections facilities is a Christmas gift in itself to the inmates. The Fiji Corrections Service hopes to have this as an annual event."

Choir conductor and lay preacher Samuela Sigatokacake said they practised for two months prior to their visit.

"We came today to visit the inmates and we are glad we have done what we came to do," he said.

Upon leaving, the choir and other church members who accompanied them to the prison left behind bundles of root crops.