SUSTAINABLE land management practices are now possible after a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Ministry of Agriculture and iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB) signed on Wednesday.

The MOU is based on the effective facilitation and co-ordination of information and data sharing between the ministry and TLTB, a statutory body which administers land on behalf of native landowners.

Ministry of Agriculture permanent secretary Jitendra Singh said the agreement hoped to ensure that land resources available in Fiji were used strategically for the benefit of the ministry and the economy as a whole.

"This will streamline our processes and make it more efficient and it will lead us to use land optimally at a faster pace," he said.

"After this we will set up a task force from both sides to start discussing the type of information they need and one of the motivations from the Ministry of Agriculture regarding this MOU is that when they conduct a lease agreement, we will be able to incorporate some form of sustainable land management practices on how to make use of the land.

"Although we want agricultural activity to happen on native land, we want it to be practised sustainably and this is one of the ways in which the ministry will be able to provide input on how people can make use of land and sustain it in the long run."