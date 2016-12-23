Fiji Time: 1:16 PM on Friday 23 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Land MOU

Litia Cava
Friday, December 23, 2016

SUSTAINABLE land management practices are now possible after a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Ministry of Agriculture and iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB) signed on Wednesday.

The MOU is based on the effective facilitation and co-ordination of information and data sharing between the ministry and TLTB, a statutory body which administers land on behalf of native landowners.

Ministry of Agriculture permanent secretary Jitendra Singh said the agreement hoped to ensure that land resources available in Fiji were used strategically for the benefit of the ministry and the economy as a whole.

"This will streamline our processes and make it more efficient and it will lead us to use land optimally at a faster pace," he said.

"After this we will set up a task force from both sides to start discussing the type of information they need and one of the motivations from the Ministry of Agriculture regarding this MOU is that when they conduct a lease agreement, we will be able to incorporate some form of sustainable land management practices on how to make use of the land.

"Although we want agricultural activity to happen on native land, we want it to be practised sustainably and this is one of the ways in which the ministry will be able to provide input on how people can make use of land and sustain it in the long run."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Crash Kills 2
  2. Parties up in arms
  3. Floods draw mixed reactions in town
  4. $55k stationery for island schools
  5. Villagers 'scared' to return
  6. 7s team concern
  7. Families forced to seek refuge with relatives
  8. PM briefed
  9. Akbar: Priority on OHS compliance
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F: Nausori hospital relocated temporarily Monday (19 Dec)
  2. Landslide sweeps homes to sea Sunday (18 Dec)
  3. Boy cheats death Saturday (17 Dec)
  4. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  5. Prepare for water cuts Monday (19 Dec)
  6. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  7. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  8. TD04 over Viti Levu, moving south east Monday (19 Dec)
  9. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)
  10. Delai graduates Thursday (22 Dec)