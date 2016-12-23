Fiji Time: 1:18 PM on Friday 23 December

663 FNU students graduate

Litia Cava
Friday, December 23, 2016

THE Fiji National University (FNU) has observed female dominance in what used to be perceived as male-dominated fields, says university vice-chancellor Professor Nigel Healey.

While addressing 663 graduates of the university at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on Wednesday, Prof Healey announced that applications for the new vice-chancellor's scholarships were open to all students planning to study at FNU.

"There are 25 scholarships in total, five for each college and these are cash bursaries of $5000 a year for every year of study," he said. "These are competitive scholarships, awarded to students on the basis of academic merit, demonstrable commitment to the subject they plan to study and evidence of their positive contribution to their community."

Prof Healey said the university would soon offer a program to enable science degree graduates to study further to become medical doctors.

Meanwhile, FNU chancellor Ikbal Jannif encouraged the graduates to be confident when entering the workforce.

"The country needs you, the Government needs you and we need you," he said. "You are not just ordinary graduates, you are the ambassadors of FNU and you are leaders of Fiji. Now it is your duty to lead this country."

The graduates were from the College of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, College of Engineering, Science and Technology, College of Business, Hospitality and Tourism Studies and the College of Humanities and Education.








