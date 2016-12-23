/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mary Yalayala Tamani gets a congratulatry kiss from her mother Kelera Bativou after receiving her Year 12 examination results at the Ministry of Education office at Selbourne St in Suva on Wednesday, December 21, 2016. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

PROUD mom Kelera Bativou was delighted her daughter passed her Year 12 examination with good marks despite setbacks after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Ratu Sukuna Memorial School student Mary Prout, the eldest of her five siblings, answered her mother's prayers by not losing hope and faith while attending school.

An emotional, Ms Bativou said she was proud of her daughter's effort despite her not doing well in mathematics.

"I am proud and happy for her hard work. Even though she did not do well in Maths, overall her performance was promising," she said.

"We had faced a lot of problems after TC Winston after which she got transferred from Queen Victoria School (QVS) to RSMS mid-year.

"TC Winston did affect my daughter and she nearly lost hope and wanted to repeat Year 12 but I kept pushing and motivating her until she gained her confidence back.

"I want my daughter to attend Year 13 next year before joining tertiary studies."

Prout said she was planning to pursue a career in a medical field after she completes Year 13.

"After Year 13, I want to become a doctor so I will be working hard next year so that I can get good marks and get a scholarship.

Meanwhile, Gospel High School's Year 12 student Mesake Rika said he was not satisfied with the marks he had achieved.

The 18-year-old, who is a commerce student at the school, made the comments after collecting his results from the Ministry of Education in Suva on Wednesday.

"I really believe, I didn't do well from my side and this has affected my marks.

"I am going to recount my marks again and if I'm not satisfied, I will repeat Year 12," he said.