Fiji Time: 1:19 PM on Friday 23 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Cocker beats the odds

Rohit Kumar
Friday, December 23, 2016

DESPITE changing schools during the exam year, Taufa Cocker did well and passed her Year 12 examination.

Previously a student of Adi Cakobau School, she made a move to Yat Sen Secondary School in Suva.

On Wednesday, she collected her exam results.

She was very happy and excited, saying all the pressure was now gone.

She said it was a challenge changing school in the year and it was hard to cope with the new school and the change in environment, friends and teachers.

But despite those troubles she still managed to score more than 300 marks.

"My parents expected the highest mark but this result is good enough," she said.

She believes that hard work does pay off well.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Crash Kills 2
  2. Parties up in arms
  3. Floods draw mixed reactions in town
  4. $55k stationery for island schools
  5. Villagers 'scared' to return
  6. 7s team concern
  7. Families forced to seek refuge with relatives
  8. PM briefed
  9. Akbar: Priority on OHS compliance
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F: Nausori hospital relocated temporarily Monday (19 Dec)
  2. Landslide sweeps homes to sea Sunday (18 Dec)
  3. Boy cheats death Saturday (17 Dec)
  4. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  5. Prepare for water cuts Monday (19 Dec)
  6. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  7. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  8. TD04 over Viti Levu, moving south east Monday (19 Dec)
  9. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)
  10. Delai graduates Thursday (22 Dec)