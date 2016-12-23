Cocker beats the odds

/ Front page / News

DESPITE changing schools during the exam year, Taufa Cocker did well and passed her Year 12 examination.

Previously a student of Adi Cakobau School, she made a move to Yat Sen Secondary School in Suva.

On Wednesday, she collected her exam results.

She was very happy and excited, saying all the pressure was now gone.

She said it was a challenge changing school in the year and it was hard to cope with the new school and the change in environment, friends and teachers.

But despite those troubles she still managed to score more than 300 marks.

"My parents expected the highest mark but this result is good enough," she said.

She believes that hard work does pay off well.