Villagers swim to safety

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dreketi villagers find shelter at the Macomber residence in Natakala for a night. Close to 94 villages are seeking refuge at the small settlement. Picture: SUPPLIED

IN their desperate need for survival, villagers of Dreketi on Qamea Island braved the stormy sea swells and swam about two kilometres to the nearest settlement.

Children were hoisted into the hands of their parents as they rode the waves and drifted towards Natakala settlement.

Some got submerged under the rough seas as huge waves tossed them around but the determination to survive kept them alive.

While this group swam for their lives, others jumped from the village lawn to the sea wall, escaping the falling soil that could have buried them alive.

Dreketi Village housewife Alisi Mailovoni held on to her child's hands and jumped to the beachside as they escaped the massive landslide that hit them on Sunday morning. They joined other villagers who were already swimming towards Natakala.

"I could see a few babies held above the water by parents who were swimming along with us but at this time everybody was just intent on getting to Natakala.

"Babies got wet in the process because parents had no choice but to rest their hands as the distance was long."

Ms Mailovoni said by the time they reached Natakala, babies were shivering from the cold.

The 27-year-old native of Nadogo in Macuata said a rumbling sound was followed by what sounded like rocks crashing on each other.

"I opened the door towards the mountain to see what was wrong when I froze at the sight that greeted me as I saw our neighbour's house above our home tilting as if it was about to go," she said.

"I then shouted to my husband to wake up and come and see what was happening to my neighbour's house. When he reached the door, we saw rocks and soil crushing from the mountain side."

Meanwhile, another villager Billy Brown, described the scene as horrifying.

"Even the village nurse and her husband had to swim for their lives as they hoisted their baby in midair to swim across to Natakala," he said.

Meanwhile, Natakala housewife Sarafina Macomber, who received the villagers at their home in Natakala, was shocked at what greeted her on Sunday morning.

"We had just begun praying when we heard a knock at the door. I interrupted my husband and sent my daughter to see who was knocking so loudly at our doorstep early at 6am," she said.

"After she motioned for us to come to the door, I thought I was still dreaming when I saw the gaunt figures of naked babies held by parents and the big group of villagers who were pouring into our compound from boats further down the shore.

"My husband, Frank Macomber, and I did not know what to do as we heard their story of the massive landslide that had destroyed nearly half the village."

Meanwhile, Tui Laucala Ratu Laginikoro Dakuiyau confirmed that close to 94 people were currently finding refuge in Natakala settlement while most of them had begun moving to relatives' homes around the country.