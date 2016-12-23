Unknown dealings

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Police Force is requesting members of the public to avoid dealing with people who make promises over the phone in exchange for money.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said reports had continuously been received from the public about people depositing money into bank accounts after receiving calls from unknown sources.

"These are persons claiming to hold a position of authority within Government and private institutions, with a promise of being able to deliver certain services," she said.

"Most complaints received so far are from unknown persons claiming they can secure taxi permits. We are therefore calling on members of the public to be wary of such incidents and not be easily duped into depositing large sums of money based purely on a phone call from an unknown person."

Ms Naisoro has advised the public to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or leave a message on the Crime Stoppers Fiji Facebook page if they receive a call from such unknown sources.