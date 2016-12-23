Fiji Time: 1:13 PM on Friday 23 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Unknown dealings

Charlene Lanyon
Friday, December 23, 2016

THE Fiji Police Force is requesting members of the public to avoid dealing with people who make promises over the phone in exchange for money.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said reports had continuously been received from the public about people depositing money into bank accounts after receiving calls from unknown sources.

"These are persons claiming to hold a position of authority within Government and private institutions, with a promise of being able to deliver certain services," she said.

"Most complaints received so far are from unknown persons claiming they can secure taxi permits. We are therefore calling on members of the public to be wary of such incidents and not be easily duped into depositing large sums of money based purely on a phone call from an unknown person."

Ms Naisoro has advised the public to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or leave a message on the Crime Stoppers Fiji Facebook page if they receive a call from such unknown sources.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Crash Kills 2
  2. Parties up in arms
  3. $55k stationery for island schools
  4. Floods draw mixed reactions in town
  5. Villagers 'scared' to return
  6. 7s team concern
  7. Families forced to seek refuge with relatives
  8. PM briefed
  9. Akbar: Priority on OHS compliance
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F: Nausori hospital relocated temporarily Monday (19 Dec)
  2. Landslide sweeps homes to sea Sunday (18 Dec)
  3. Boy cheats death Saturday (17 Dec)
  4. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  5. Prepare for water cuts Monday (19 Dec)
  6. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  7. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  8. TD04 over Viti Levu, moving south east Monday (19 Dec)
  9. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)
  10. Delai graduates Thursday (22 Dec)