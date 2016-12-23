Work according to the law

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image West and North participants of the Constable Qualifying Course following their graduation in Suva. Picture: SUPPLIED

COMMISSIONER of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has reminded all police officers to work according to the laws that govern the force at all times.

Speaking at the closing of the Constable Qualifying Course at the Fiji Police Academy in Nasova yesterday, Brig-Gen Qiliho said police officers should take pride in their profession.

"There is great power that comes with the uniform you and I wear and with it comes equally massive opportunity to abuse it," he said.

"That is where you need to draw the line and conduct your work according to the laws that govern us at all times.

"As we are just days away from celebrating Christmas and welcoming new year, we will not be able to enjoy the same luxuries as everyone else by relaxing and enjoying the festivities, but will instead be required to don our uniform and continue to work.

"That is the life of a police officer, the life you and I signed up for and the life of service as I expect from each and everyone of you and I will need you to uphold your life of service with honesty, integrity and the highest level of professionalism."

Brig-Gen Qiliho said police officers who were found on the wrong side of the law would not be tolerated by the force.

"I have given my assurances that I will stand up for my officers who have been subjected to complaints if they have done the right thing. However, also know that I will not hesitate to have you removed if you are going to be dishonest with your work."

Ninety-six officers graduated from the Constable Qualifying Course.

