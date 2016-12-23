Fiji Time: 1:18 PM on Friday 23 December

Pothole repair

Charlene Lanyon
Friday, December 23, 2016

Contractors for the Fiji Roads Authority have started carrying out pothole repairs in the Northern and Central divisions to get the roads back to better condition.

FRA network operations and maintenance general manager Aram Goes said priority was placed on restoring the condition of main arterial roads and other high volume traffic roads in the Central, Western and Northern divisions.

"We acknowledge that there are a lot of potholes post Tropical Depression 04F (TD04F) and our contractors have started carrying out pothole patching to reduce the number of potholes on the road network," he said.

"The public can expect more potholes around the country due to TD04F as the existing floodwater looks for ways to resurface.

"We are also mindful that there is a lot of movement because of the festive season and traffic on the roads is making it difficult to work on certain main arterials during the day."

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson had earlier said there was a huge backlog of roads that needed to be resealed and rehabilitated and until such time, the remaining roads would continue to receive the pothole treatment until they get rehabilitated.








