Akbar: Strive for better working conditions

/ Front page / News

MEDICAL workers must look at the civil service reforms in a positive manner as we strive for better working conditions, says Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar.

Ms Akbar said health was an important sector of development and key priority should be placed on better services.

"We look forward to the civil service reform that brings hope for better working conditions and recognition for our staff to modernise the civil service and we are also challenged to strive for better service," she said.

"As civil servants we need to uphold the values of professionalism, empathy and diligence and serve with compassion, dedication and responsibility for a simple reason, that we have been entrusted to deliver the essential health services for the greater benefit of our nation.

"Health is a very important sector of development and for too long we have been faced with chronic issues. It's always important to reroup, rethink and restrategise and move with more vigour and more passion."

Ms Akbar said there was no place for rude attitude and behaviour in all hospitals around the country.

"Hospitals should be a place free of any barriers and I say this because I have come across complaints and situations of unfair treatment, harshly and rudely encountered. Let me put this clearly that there is no room for such behaviour and attitude in hospital services.

"You must not allow a patient's complaint to adversely affect the care or treatment you provide or arrange."

Ms Akbar made these comments at the CWM Hospital annual awards night in Suva earlier this week.