Fiji Time: 1:18 PM on Friday 23 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Bank wows Kids Fiji with timely gift

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, December 23, 2016

THE Bank South Pacific (BSP) gave a $10,000 cheque to the Walk on Walk Strong (WOWS) Kids Fiji at Damodar City in Suva yesterday.

The monetary gift, which comes at a very special time just before Christmas, brought joy and smiles on the faces of both parents and children at the gathering.

With WOWS looking after 35 children around the country who have cancer or life-threatening diseases, the monetary gift would bring relief to the efforts in looking after the welfare of the children.

BSP country manager, Kevin McCarthy said the bank was delighted to work with WOWS.

"We hope this donation and partnership continues to grow. We are looking forward to work with WOWS again next year as this is a worthy cause for all," he said.

WOWS acting team leader, Makrava Wilson said they were grateful for the support provided by BSP.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Crash Kills 2
  2. Parties up in arms
  3. Floods draw mixed reactions in town
  4. $55k stationery for island schools
  5. Villagers 'scared' to return
  6. 7s team concern
  7. Families forced to seek refuge with relatives
  8. PM briefed
  9. Akbar: Priority on OHS compliance
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F: Nausori hospital relocated temporarily Monday (19 Dec)
  2. Landslide sweeps homes to sea Sunday (18 Dec)
  3. Boy cheats death Saturday (17 Dec)
  4. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  5. Prepare for water cuts Monday (19 Dec)
  6. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  7. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  8. TD04 over Viti Levu, moving south east Monday (19 Dec)
  9. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)
  10. Delai graduates Thursday (22 Dec)