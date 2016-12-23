Bank wows Kids Fiji with timely gift

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the WOW kids, Pasifika voices and Bank of the South Pacific country manager Fiji Kevin McCarthy during the cheque presentation in Suva yesterday. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

THE Bank South Pacific (BSP) gave a $10,000 cheque to the Walk on Walk Strong (WOWS) Kids Fiji at Damodar City in Suva yesterday.

The monetary gift, which comes at a very special time just before Christmas, brought joy and smiles on the faces of both parents and children at the gathering.

With WOWS looking after 35 children around the country who have cancer or life-threatening diseases, the monetary gift would bring relief to the efforts in looking after the welfare of the children.

BSP country manager, Kevin McCarthy said the bank was delighted to work with WOWS.

"We hope this donation and partnership continues to grow. We are looking forward to work with WOWS again next year as this is a worthy cause for all," he said.

WOWS acting team leader, Makrava Wilson said they were grateful for the support provided by BSP.