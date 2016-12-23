Parties invited

/ Front page / News

THE Social Democratic Liberal Party has extended invitations to other political parties to work together for the 2018 General Election.

However, SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka said the initial push to extend invitations was not easy as many parties viewed SODELPA as disunited.

"So for the last few days we have put a lot of effort in consolidating the party from within the party particularly it's leadership," Mr Rabuka said.

"And I'm glad to say that two nights ago, we had our Christmas dinner and had very informal but very warm discussions with members of Parliament who were there and the leaders of the various branches in Suva."

Mr Rabuka said the SODELPA management board had agreed with his proposal to commence discussions with other opposition parties including those not represented in Parliament.

"I have also had meetings with Mr Mahendra Chaudhry (Fiji Labour Party leader) and some of the smaller parties.

"In fact you probably know or are aware that we made a joint submission to the official that came from the UN on the Convention of Eradication of Racial Discrimination.

"So we have been working together and Professor Biman Prasad gets back into the country today (yesterday) and we will continue the discussions next week."

Mr Rabuka said coalitions were an option but would not be very popular as individual parties wanted to retain their character.

He also said parties would have to make sacrifices in order to work together.