Coral Coast tourism faces key challenges

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, December 23, 2016

OF the estimated $1.5 billion that tourists spent in the country in 2014, $336.4 million was spent in the Coral Coast alone, making it the second largest area in terms of tourist spending.

And Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort & Spa general manager Peter Hopgood said apart from numbers being down for February next year, the rest of 2017 was expected to be strong.

"Tourists are still hesitant about booking for February because of (Severe) Tropical Cyclone Winston and with more marketing, social media and word-of-mouth we expect February numbers to improve in the coming years," he said.

Mr Hopgood said one of the biggest challenges for Outrigger Fiji and other tourism properties along the Coral Coast was the comments made by guests that Fiji was pricing itself out of reach of families.

"The numbers from our main source market, Australia, have gone down a little bit and we have to work harder to get our business.

"Fiji is primarily a family-friendly destination and the general feedback we're getting from our Australia and New Zealand guests is that it's expensive to come to Fiji now, so we just have to be aware of that.

"Affordability is a big issue for families — you have to consider that they have to fork out for three or more people for airfares and then there's accommodation and meals."








