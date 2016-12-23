Fiji Time: 1:18 PM on Friday 23 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

APTC trains sugar stakeholders

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, December 23, 2016

MORE than 1200 sugar industry workers in the Northern and Western divisions have been trained in business, trade and agriculture skills under a European Union 4 million euro (about $F8.8m) project facilitated by the Australia Pacific Technical College (APTC).

The EU established a program called the Accompanying Measures for Sugar Protocol, designed to prepare the sugar industry for challenges expected when preferential access for Fiji sugar to the European market ends in October next year.

The EU provided $136m to 11 institutions in Fiji to fund projects that would empower mill workers and canefarmers through technical and agricultural training.

Responding to queries from this newspaper, APTC said it was using the EU funds to deliver training in 21 different technical and vocational areas.

"The beneficiaries of the training support to the Fiji Sugarcane Industry Project are people whose livelihood depends on the sugarcane industry. These include the staff employed by the Fiji Sugar Corporation, including executive, middle-level and supervisory staff and existing mill workers."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Crash Kills 2
  2. Parties up in arms
  3. Floods draw mixed reactions in town
  4. $55k stationery for island schools
  5. Villagers 'scared' to return
  6. 7s team concern
  7. Families forced to seek refuge with relatives
  8. PM briefed
  9. Akbar: Priority on OHS compliance
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F: Nausori hospital relocated temporarily Monday (19 Dec)
  2. Landslide sweeps homes to sea Sunday (18 Dec)
  3. Boy cheats death Saturday (17 Dec)
  4. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  5. Prepare for water cuts Monday (19 Dec)
  6. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  7. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  8. TD04 over Viti Levu, moving south east Monday (19 Dec)
  9. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)
  10. Delai graduates Thursday (22 Dec)