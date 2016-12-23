APTC trains sugar stakeholders

/ Front page / News

MORE than 1200 sugar industry workers in the Northern and Western divisions have been trained in business, trade and agriculture skills under a European Union 4 million euro (about $F8.8m) project facilitated by the Australia Pacific Technical College (APTC).

The EU established a program called the Accompanying Measures for Sugar Protocol, designed to prepare the sugar industry for challenges expected when preferential access for Fiji sugar to the European market ends in October next year.

The EU provided $136m to 11 institutions in Fiji to fund projects that would empower mill workers and canefarmers through technical and agricultural training.

Responding to queries from this newspaper, APTC said it was using the EU funds to deliver training in 21 different technical and vocational areas.

"The beneficiaries of the training support to the Fiji Sugarcane Industry Project are people whose livelihood depends on the sugarcane industry. These include the staff employed by the Fiji Sugar Corporation, including executive, middle-level and supervisory staff and existing mill workers."