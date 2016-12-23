Fiji Time: 1:13 PM on Friday 23 December

Team checks loss to farms

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, December 23, 2016

THE Agriculture Ministry is still assessing the damage caused by flooding to the sector in the Western Division.

The ministry's deputy permanent secretary, Uraia Waibuta, said ministry officials were out in the field to find out the extent of damage caused by the heavy downpours earlier this week.

"We can't really say what the exact damage is right now as we are still assessing the impact of the floods," he said. "We should be able to get a better picture by tomorrow (today)."

He said assessments in all divisions were also being conducted.

Sigatoka Valley vegetable farmer Saten Dass said the increase in vegetable and crop prices in local markets was inevitable.

"One hundred per cent prices will go up," said the veteran farmer.

"There was a lot of damage and many of the farmers had their short term vegetables damaged."

He said from next week, people should expect the prices of vegetables and crops to increase.








