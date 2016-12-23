Fiji Time: 1:18 PM on Friday 23 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Floods draw mixed reactions in town

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, December 23, 2016

FLOODING in Sigatoka has drawn mixed reactions from the people living in the riverside town.

For businesses, there is the fear that property and equipment could be damaged or soiled, not to mention the loss of revenue caused by temporary closure during the clean-up process.

However, for villagers along the Sigatoka riverbank, receding floodwaters bring opportunities to forage for delicacies that surface during this time.

During a survey of Sigatoka earlier this week, The Fiji Times news team came across Reapi Nasiqa casting a net into the murky waters near her home.

"This is the best time to fish for a particular species of prawns," the Laselase villager said.

"Every time there is bad weather, we wait for it to clear then we bring our nets and hunt for these prawns."

Ms Nasiqa claimed there were signs late last week that inclement weather was approaching.

"Whenever we see sharks in the river near our village, we believe it's usually a sign that one of two things is about happen — either it means a chief could be called to rest or there's bad weather approaching.

"We saw sharks here last week."

The Sigatoka Valley, source of the country's fruit and vegetable production fields, was inundated with floodwaters associated with tropical depression TD04F this week.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Crash Kills 2
  2. Parties up in arms
  3. Floods draw mixed reactions in town
  4. $55k stationery for island schools
  5. Villagers 'scared' to return
  6. 7s team concern
  7. Families forced to seek refuge with relatives
  8. PM briefed
  9. Akbar: Priority on OHS compliance
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F: Nausori hospital relocated temporarily Monday (19 Dec)
  2. Landslide sweeps homes to sea Sunday (18 Dec)
  3. Boy cheats death Saturday (17 Dec)
  4. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  5. Prepare for water cuts Monday (19 Dec)
  6. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  7. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  8. TD04 over Viti Levu, moving south east Monday (19 Dec)
  9. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)
  10. Delai graduates Thursday (22 Dec)