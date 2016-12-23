Floods draw mixed reactions in town

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Reapi Nasiqa trawls for prawns near Laselase Village along the Sigatoka River. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

FLOODING in Sigatoka has drawn mixed reactions from the people living in the riverside town.

For businesses, there is the fear that property and equipment could be damaged or soiled, not to mention the loss of revenue caused by temporary closure during the clean-up process.

However, for villagers along the Sigatoka riverbank, receding floodwaters bring opportunities to forage for delicacies that surface during this time.

During a survey of Sigatoka earlier this week, The Fiji Times news team came across Reapi Nasiqa casting a net into the murky waters near her home.

"This is the best time to fish for a particular species of prawns," the Laselase villager said.

"Every time there is bad weather, we wait for it to clear then we bring our nets and hunt for these prawns."

Ms Nasiqa claimed there were signs late last week that inclement weather was approaching.

"Whenever we see sharks in the river near our village, we believe it's usually a sign that one of two things is about happen — either it means a chief could be called to rest or there's bad weather approaching.

"We saw sharks here last week."

The Sigatoka Valley, source of the country's fruit and vegetable production fields, was inundated with floodwaters associated with tropical depression TD04F this week.