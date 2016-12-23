Fiji Time: 1:17 PM on Friday 23 December

Villagers 'scared' to return

Luke Rawalai
Friday, December 23, 2016

TRADITIONAL leaders on Qamea Island are looking at options to relocate Dreketi Village after villagers were "too terrified" to return after the massive landslide that struck on Sunday morning.

Tui Laucala, Ratu Laginikoro Dakuiyau said leaders of the vanua had met to discuss the issue.

Ratu Laginikoro said people whose homes were damaged were reluctant to return to the village.

He said they were still terrified from the horrific experience.

The chiefs have seen Vunidrala settlement as the best option.

"However, we will have to talk this over with Government to seek their professional advice on the matter," said Ratu Laginikoro.

"The good thing about Vunidrala Settlement is that it sits on flat land and even has a river beside it."

When a team from this newspaper visited the almost desolate village of Dreketi, men were picking up the remains of their homes as their wives and children were too terrified to return to the village.

Dreketi villager Makeireta Bale said people were terrified and did not want to return to their homes.

The 72-year-old said most families residing in Natakala settlement outside the village were talking of relocating.

Kesaia Lolou, 64, said the villagers were worried about their safety every day.








