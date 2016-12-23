Party sends supplies

/ Front page / News

MEMBERS of the Social Democratic Liberal Party delivered sacks of basic food items to affected villagers on Qamea Island.

The group presented their assistance to the Tui Laucala for the three villages affected by flooding and landslides.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the Tui Cakau's traditional herald Iliesa Tuiloma said the main purpose of their visit was to help the families.

"These three villages of Togo, Dreketi and Naiviivi were badly affected as a result of the adverse weather that had affected the island so we are here to help them," he said.

"We brought sacks of flour, rice, sugar and other food items. We understand that the villagers are in need and their food security has been affected a lot."

Mr Tuiloma said members of SODELPA helped with the purchasing of food packs.

"It may not be much but we hope that it could sustain families before assistance comes in from Government."