State delivers food rations

Luisa Qiolevu
Friday, December 23, 2016

THE Government has delivered food rations to the affected villagers on Qamea Island yesterday, says National Disaster Management Office director Akapusi Tuifagalele.

Mr Tuifagalele said the visit was a multi-sectoral Government assessment.

"The team consists of officials from the different government ministries and they are there for a more detailed assessment," he said.

"The teams visited the four villages on the island — Dreketi, Togo, Naiviivi and Kocoma.

"We are also advising all evacuees who are accommodated at the various evacuation centres around Viti Levu and Vanua Levu to return to their homes as the weather has turned out fine."

Mr Tuifagalele said those evacuees could now return to their homes and do their clean-up.

"Christmas is just around the corner and all those people who took shelter at the centres can now do their cleaning up and return to their normal daily routine."

There were 2327 people who were accommodated at 119 evacuation centres around the country.

The Northern Division had 366 evacuees.








