Fiji Time: 1:16 PM on Friday 23 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Families forced to seek refuge with relatives

Luke Rawalai
Friday, December 23, 2016

DRENCHED and cold, children and adults of Navakawau Village on Taveuni were forced to leave their tents as water seeped in from the heavy downpour.

The villagers, who have been living in tents and shacks since Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston 10 months ago, were evacuated to houses of relatives.

Village headman Sefanaia Ravatu said out of the 30 houses completely destroyed by Severe TC Winston, six families were still living in tents while others had managed to build shacks.

"Most of these families had accessed their materials through Government's TC Winston housing rehabilitation program from hardware companies but have not received all their materials," he said.

"It is a few days away from the end of the year and we are getting worried that materials supplied have been damaged too by the changing weather conditions.

"Our concern is that by the time the remaining building materials arrive, it will not be fit to construct homes."

Mr Ravatu said he had spoken to hardware companies involved in the program and they had promised that materials should be at the village before the end of the month.

Navakawau villager and father-of-five Sulio Tuisovi said families were now worried about what would happen if the country was hit by another cyclone.

In an earlier interview, Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management permanent secretary Meleti Bainimarama said the shortage of building materials delayed the housing rehabilitation efforts around the country.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Crash Kills 2
  2. Parties up in arms
  3. Floods draw mixed reactions in town
  4. $55k stationery for island schools
  5. Villagers 'scared' to return
  6. 7s team concern
  7. Families forced to seek refuge with relatives
  8. PM briefed
  9. Akbar: Priority on OHS compliance
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F: Nausori hospital relocated temporarily Monday (19 Dec)
  2. Landslide sweeps homes to sea Sunday (18 Dec)
  3. Boy cheats death Saturday (17 Dec)
  4. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  5. Prepare for water cuts Monday (19 Dec)
  6. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  7. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  8. TD04 over Viti Levu, moving south east Monday (19 Dec)
  9. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)
  10. Delai graduates Thursday (22 Dec)