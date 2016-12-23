Families forced to seek refuge with relatives

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Navakawau Turaga Ni Koro Sefanaia Ravatu shows cement beloging to Maria Qi that were soaked by excessive rain at the village on Sunday this week. Picture LUKE RAWALAI

DRENCHED and cold, children and adults of Navakawau Village on Taveuni were forced to leave their tents as water seeped in from the heavy downpour.

The villagers, who have been living in tents and shacks since Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston 10 months ago, were evacuated to houses of relatives.

Village headman Sefanaia Ravatu said out of the 30 houses completely destroyed by Severe TC Winston, six families were still living in tents while others had managed to build shacks.

"Most of these families had accessed their materials through Government's TC Winston housing rehabilitation program from hardware companies but have not received all their materials," he said.

"It is a few days away from the end of the year and we are getting worried that materials supplied have been damaged too by the changing weather conditions.

"Our concern is that by the time the remaining building materials arrive, it will not be fit to construct homes."

Mr Ravatu said he had spoken to hardware companies involved in the program and they had promised that materials should be at the village before the end of the month.

Navakawau villager and father-of-five Sulio Tuisovi said families were now worried about what would happen if the country was hit by another cyclone.

In an earlier interview, Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management permanent secretary Meleti Bainimarama said the shortage of building materials delayed the housing rehabilitation efforts around the country.