PM briefed

+ Enlarge this image Mohammed Intaz Shah of the Ministry of Economy explaining the post Cyclone Winston damages to the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

RECONSTRUCTION work for all schools damaged by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston will start by next week.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama was provided an update yesterday by Ministry of Economy staff members running operations on rehabilitation work for schools affected by the cyclone.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the update was to inform the PM on the detailed work that was being carried out by Government on the rebuilding of schools.

All schools are expected to be reconstructed by October next year.