Fiji Time: 1:15 PM on Friday 23 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

PM briefed

Nasik Swami
Friday, December 23, 2016

RECONSTRUCTION work for all schools damaged by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston will start by next week.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama was provided an update yesterday by Ministry of Economy staff members running operations on rehabilitation work for schools affected by the cyclone.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the update was to inform the PM on the detailed work that was being carried out by Government on the rebuilding of schools.

All schools are expected to be reconstructed by October next year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63810.6191
JPY 56.538153.5381
GBP 0.38400.3760
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.69550.6625
AUD 0.65960.6346
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Crash Kills 2
  2. Parties up in arms
  3. Floods draw mixed reactions in town
  4. $55k stationery for island schools
  5. Villagers 'scared' to return
  6. 7s team concern
  7. Families forced to seek refuge with relatives
  8. PM briefed
  9. Akbar: Priority on OHS compliance
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. TD04F: Nausori hospital relocated temporarily Monday (19 Dec)
  2. Landslide sweeps homes to sea Sunday (18 Dec)
  3. Boy cheats death Saturday (17 Dec)
  4. TD04F heads back Tuesday (20 Dec)
  5. Prepare for water cuts Monday (19 Dec)
  6. Year 12 exams in schools today Tuesday (20 Dec)
  7. Rewa delta residents must move Tuesday (20 Dec)
  8. TD04 over Viti Levu, moving south east Monday (19 Dec)
  9. Worst floods in decades Tuesday (20 Dec)
  10. Delai graduates Thursday (22 Dec)