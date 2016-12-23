Fiji Time: 1:16 PM on Friday 23 December

Flotsam and Jetsam

Editor
Friday, December 23, 2016

A YOUNG woman who hardly drinks kava is very conscious about her appearance.

A few days after a kava session with her friends, she noticed pimples on her forehead.

She told her husband that there was a possibility she was allergic to kava, thus the pimples.

Being very affectionate towards her, the husband said he was allergic to kava.

His wife asked him how he discovered his allergies.

Beachcomber heard that the husband replied, "I know I'm allergic because after drinking kava, my head gets really dizzy and I suddenly feel the urge to sleep."

The young woman laughed, knowing that her husband was talking about being "grog doped" and was trying not to make her feel bad as far as her pimples were concerned.








