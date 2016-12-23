Akbar: Priority on OHS compliance

/ Front page / News

HEALTH and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar has confirmed that the new Navua Hospital's kitchen and other areas are not compliant with Occupational Health and Safety standards.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama expressed his dissatisfaction with how food was being cooked at the old Navua Hospital and then transferred to the new hospital.

Ms Akbar shared similar sentiments when asked by this newspaper about the state of the hospital's kitchen.

"We are giving it a priority that the kitchen and other areas that do not comply with OHS standards are fixed as quickly as possible," she said. "I am satisfied with the new hospital. There are major areas that need our attention and one of it is the kitchen."

Ms Akbar said there were other areas in the hospital that needed special attention.

"The other was ventilation and we are making arrangements for industrial fans to be placed in waiting areas, which people are complaining about, and also the drainage system of the hospital.

She said her ministry would have to liaise with contractors who built the hospital to ensure that the issues highlighted were sorted out.

Long waiting hours, lack of cleanliness in hospital facilities, non-availability of proper medications and disrespectful behaviour from medical personnel were some of the major issues members of the public visiting the new Navua Hospital face daily, according to some people a team from this newspaper spoke to.

A team from this newspaper visited a few villages and settlements in Navua yesterday to find out how people coped daily with the services at the Navua Hospital.

A villager from Namelimeli, which is a five-minute walk to the Navua Hospital, who preferred anonymity claimed there was a need for routine cleaners in the hospital's washrooms to ensure cleanliness was maintained throughout the day.

"The toilets are always blocked and even parts of the hospital corridor and rooms are leaking," he said.