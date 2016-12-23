Parties up in arms

/ Front page / News

MAJOR political parties in the country have labelled the State's call for flood victims not to rely on the Government for food assistance as an "insult" to those affected.

Responding to comments made by the National Disaster Management Office director, Akapusi Tuifagalele, during a press briefing on Wednesday that it was for the communities themselves to use what was already available to them rather than relying on Government, National Federation Party (NFP) leader Professor Biman Prasad said the call by the director was deplorable and inhumane.

"The NDMO director cannot be in his right frame of mind when he is asking people to salvage whatever is left in their damaged plantation for sustenance. It is adding insult to the injury of flood victims," he said.

"Many of them have become homeless and have had their livelihood destroyed by the raging floodwaters.

"It has been a case of double jeopardy for them because they still haven't recovered from the devastation caused by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston."

Prof Prasad said it was the duty of Government to look after the welfare of its citizens, especially in times of disaster.

Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry said the comments by Mr Tuifagalele were "shockingly heartless".

"One of the most fundamental responsibilities of the State is to assist needy citizens, particularly those hit by natural disasters beyond their control," he said.

"After all, the community pays taxes and expects assistance when needed."

Mr Chaudhry said the party had already called on Government to provide cash grants of $1000 per family to those affected by the recent flooding and those still recovering from the devastating impact of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston 10 months ago.

Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader Sitiveni Rabuka said the Prime Minister himself had seen the devastating effect the recent floods had on the people.

"What every household member in these areas severely affected by floods and landslides want to know from the government of the day is will Government supply them with food and relief rations, when will this start and for how long?" Mr Rabuka questioned.

He said people wanted to know whether the Government would rebuild their lost or destroyed homes.