$55k stationery for island schools

MORE than 1000 students on Koro, Lomaiviti, and Vanuabalavu in Lau will receive stationery worth $55,000.

The stationery has been given to the 1054 students as part of a joint initiative between Freemasons Foundation, Post Fiji Ltd and the Ministry of Education.

The packs included stationery items and a set of school uniforms for each girl and boy from Year 1 to 8 in the 15 primary schools on the two islands.

The handing over of the gifts to school representatives took place at the Post Fiji office in Suva yesterday.

The launch was co-ordinated by Lodge Fiji. There were cash contributions from Freemasons in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Malta, Australia, New Zealand, Vanuatu and the United Grand Lodge of England.

The Suva and Lautoka branches gave a total of $21,000 to this effort from their own funds.

Freemasons treasurer Ross McDonald said the foundation was committed to help children who were affected during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston and this was one of the ways they could help people in need.

"We saw there was a need to help children who were affected during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston and the plan for this initiative has been ongoing for the past six months," he said.

"Prior to this, we've helped 40 students around the Northern part of Viti Levu by paying for their school fees, providing books and sporting equipment for the school."

Permanent secretary for the Ministry of Education, Heritage, Arts and Library Services & National Archives of Fiji Iowane Tiko acknowledged the efforts by the organisations in providing stationery and uniforms to the two affected islands after Winston and how the initiative would help the various students whose families are facing financial problems.

The shipment is expected to leave Suva on December 28.