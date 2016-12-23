Crash Kills 2

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A firefighter inspecting the scene of the accident where a 10 wheeler truck collided with a vehicle in Kalokolevu along the Queens Highway yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

IT will be a bleak Christmas for two families after the deaths of their loved ones in a horrific road accident yesterday.

What was supposed to be a trip to Suva for two brothers-in-law turned into tragedy for their families three days away from Christmas.

The two men died in the accident metres away from their home at Kalokolevu, about 11km west of Suva.

The families of the two men were too distraught to talk when a team from this newspaper visited them at Kalokolevu after the accident.

The two men were in a private car, registration CX424, which was hit by a Blue Gas truck on the Queens Rd.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the driver of the private vehicle died instantly while the passenger passed away at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

Two National Fire Authority (NFA) trucks rushed to the scene of the accident.

NFA officers had to pull the car out from under the truck and then cut free the two men who were trapped inside.

It is believed that the driver of the private car turned right from their driveway to go to Suva when it collided with the truck.

One of the first people to arrive at the scene said she was inside the house when she heard a loud bang. Preferring anonymity, she said she ran to the road and saw the two men trapped in the car. The woman was speechless when asked to describe what she saw, but said it would be impossible for the two men to survive the crash after seeing the state their car was in.

Another resident said it was rather unfortunate for the men, who were believed to be in their early 60s, to die a horrific death.

"They were grandfathers and lovely people," she said.

Ms Naisoro said the only thing police could ask was for people to be safe on the country's roads.

The road death toll stands at 52 compared with 61 for the same period last year.