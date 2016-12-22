SODELPA invites parties

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:51PM POLITICAL Parties in opposition and those not in parliament are invited to work with SODELPA for the 2018 General Elections.

SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka, announced at a press conference at the party office today that the party management board and leadership ware united in their resolve for victory at the next polls.

"The SODELPA leadership have had continuing discussions � that is, the party president, leader of opposition and party leader. We are united in our stand to work together with the other parties and determine the best way to move forward and defeat the ruling party at the next polls," Mr Rabuka said.

The former Prime Minister said the party management board agreed with a proposal he had made to begin discussions with fellow opposition parties and those in parliament.

"No single opposition party can go it alone in 2018, so it is sensible to explore all the avenues there are for inter-party cooperation," he said.

Rabuka said the leaders had given their blessings and he was happy to communicate the invitation to other political parties.

"Our party constitution confirms that while the leadership may negotiate with other parties to cooperate for the next general elections, before any such agreement is signed, the management board will give the final approval."