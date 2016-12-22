Fiji Time: 5:39 AM on Friday 23 December

Fee waiver for Rakiraki operators

SHAYAL DEVI
Thursday, December 22, 2016

Update: 8:48PM FOR one month, market vendors and taxi or carrier operators do not have to pay fees to their local government.

During his visit to the flood affected town on Wednesday, local government minister Parveen Kumar made the announcement. 

Mr Kumar said the move was made to help vendors who were recovering from the impact of flooding in the town this week. 

"In regards to the market vendors, we are trying to assist our market vendors in terms of waiving their stall fees for a month," he said.








