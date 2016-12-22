Fiji Time: 5:40 AM on Friday 23 December

EU trains sugar workers for end of access agreement

FELIX CHAUDHRY
Thursday, December 22, 2016

Update: 8:44PM THE European Union has trained more 1200 sugar industry workers business, trade and agriculture skills in a project worth Euro 4 million (approximately $F8.8m).

Facilitated by the Australia Pacific Technical College, the project was administered to people in the western and northern division.

The program called entitled "Accompanying Measures for Sugar Protocol" was designed to prepare the sugar industry for challenges expected when preferential access for Fiji sugar to the European market ends in October next year.








