Sabha asks for help after flood

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, December 22, 2016

Update: 8:40PM THE Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha Fiji has requested that relevant authorities help those who are in need of immediate assistance after the floods caused by Tropical Depression 04F.

In a statement to the media, the organisation said it sympathised with those affected by the recent floods. 

"Our thoughts and prayers, along with our sincere sentiments of sympathy, goes to all families who are affected by the recent natural disaster," the statement said.

"Sanatan Fiji thanks the government of Fiji, members of the National Emergency Operations Centre, military personnel and volunteers who are providing assistance in these difficult times."








