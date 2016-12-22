Fiji Time: 5:41 AM on Friday 23 December

SODELPA: Declare national disaster

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, December 22, 2016

Update: 7:44PM A CALL has been made on the Government to issue the Declaration of National Disaster in the areas worst affected by flooding and landslides caused by tropical depression TD04F.

SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka in statement has called on the Disaster Management Ministry to expedite its assessment and declaration of the disaster and red zone areas devastated by the recent tropical depression.

"The quicker that the declaration is made, the quicker that assistance can be sought from development partners," Mr Rabuka said.

"I recommend that the whole of Qamea Island in Fiji which suffered a devastating landslide on Sunday 18 December, be declared a red zone."

"While Dreketi village was most affected, in fact, the whole island is affected and should be declared a red zone," he said.He said the situation on the ground also necessitates the immediate mobilising of territorial forces to be deployed to divisional commissioners in the affected areas to begin clean up, and relief and ration distributions before Christmas.







