Protect the vulnerable during disaster

+ Enlarge this image Hon. Vuniwaqa and Hon Bhatnagar cross the river to Nauluvatu Village in Naitasiri. Picture: Supplied

Update: 7:34PM IN TIMES of disasters, prioritise the protection of women, children, the elderly and people living with disabilities.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa stressed this point while visiting those affected by recent floods at Naqali Village, Nauluvatu Village and the Nadera Evacuation Centres yesterday.

"We need to be vigilant during disasters and also in the aftermath of disasters, on the protection of our women, children, elderly and people living with disabilities as there are also inherent risks post disaster."

"Flood waters have yet to totally recede and living together in evacuation centres may also pose unique challenges particularly during this festive season," Ms Vuniwaqa said.

She commended the community for heeding advice given by DISMAC in moving to evacuation centres when flood waters rose.

Ms Vuniwaqa was accompanied by Assistant Minister Veena Bhatnagar and Ministry staff. They handed over relief items for women and children.