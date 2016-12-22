BSP donates $10k to WOWS

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image WOWS members and benefactors with donors at the handover in Suva. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 5:08PM THE Bank of South Pacific (BSP) has continued to show its support for worthy causes after the bank handed over a cheque worth $10,000 to the Walk on Walk Strong (WOWS) Kids Fiji at Damodar City in Suva today.

The donation, which comes at a very special time just days before Christmas, brought joy and smiles to the faces of both parents and children present at the gathering.

With WOWS looking after 35 children suffering from cancer around the country, the donation will bring relief to the efforts in looking after the welfare of those kids.