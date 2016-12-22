Fiji Time: 5:41 AM on Friday 23 December

Reforms, a positive investment: Akbar

CHARLENE LANYON
Thursday, December 22, 2016

Update: 4:41PM FIJI'S Health Minister Rosy Akbar has called on all medical staff to view the civil service reforms as a positive investment into the working conditions and services of the ministry.

Ms Akbar said the health sector was an important part of the country's development because it provided essential services to Fijians across the country.

She said health workers must refrain from showcasing rude and harsh attitudes when dealing with patients and patient complaints.

The Minister made those comments at the CWM annual awards night earlier this week. 








