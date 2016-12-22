Toys campaign for underprivileged children ends

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ela Tukutukulevu of the Department of Social Welfare, left, Vinod Patel's manager Finance Nikita Patel and Amita Jyoti of the Save the Children?s Fund with staff of Vinod Patel at Laucala Beach. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 4:28PM MORE than 250 toys were handed over to the Save the Children Fiji by the Vinod Patel Group today to mark the end of the Toy Drive Campaign.

The campaign, which started on December 1, was an incentive launched to provide toys for underprivileged children nationwide aged between 6-14 this Christmas season.

Vinod Patel Group general manager and information technology Nikita Patel said the company always played an important role in providing social responsibility towards the communities.

The toys will be distributed to more than 132 kids around the country today to places like Dilkusha Girls Home, Saint Christopher's Home, Social Welfare Boys Centre and Saint Minas Children.