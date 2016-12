/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Marist Rugby Club president Lawrence Tikaram and Paradise Beverages Fiji sales and marketing manager Joe Rodan at the sponsorship announcement today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 4:18PM THE 41st Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will be played on March 24 and 25 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva next year.

This has been confirmed after the launch today at the home of the sponsors - Paradise Beverages.

Paradise Beverages confirmed the $41,000 sponsorship with Marist Rugby, and also noted the increase in men's registration fees from $500 to $600 next year.

The women's and the classics competitions registration fees, however, remain at $400.