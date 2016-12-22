Fiji Time: 5:37 AM on Friday 23 December

Local models to be chosen for international pageant

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, December 22, 2016

Update: 4:07PM TWO regular faces on the local fashion scene will get an opportunity in the new year to compete with international models.

The two, whose names will be released to the media after the selection process is complete, are regulars on local runways and will be Fiji representatives at the World Supermodel South Pacific regional finals from January 4-8, 2017.

Pageant spokesperson Onisimo Moi said the models' names would be released soon but explained there were usually 10-12 contestants from the Pacific region participating.

"We have received quite a few applications but have shortlisted it down to two. We cannot really confirm who it is right now but it is between two regular faces on the Fiji fashion scene," Moi said.

"Both have Fijian ties and have an exotic look."

The pageant tries to provide opportunities for worldwide model hopefuls with the opportunity to be on a national and international spotlight, "to be identified and applauded for being talented, articulate, fit and healthy".

"We believe these are key qualities of the modern woman and deserved to be promoted and encouraged."

The judges have not been confirmed but Moi said it would be an international panel with local representation too.

"They will get a lot of exposure, gain more confidence and just establishing a lifetime of friends from around the Pacific, all this while having fun."

The World Supermodel South Pacific Pageant regional finals will be held at The Pearl South Pacific Pageant.

Tickets to the gala event on the crowning night are $65 and available at the venue.








